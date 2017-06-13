Joann Francavilla | BBB

Joann Francavilla has joined the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland as its strategic partnership manager.

Francavilla brings more than 15 years of business development experience to this newly created position. She will oversee the development of corporate partnerships and organizational initiatives, while building philanthropic support of BBB Educational Foundation, a 501 c(3), charitable organization.

A native of New York, Francavilla was most recently with Partner MD, a medical concierge service, as a business development manager. She held similar roles with Remodelers Advantage Inc., Cabling Systems, Inc., and Maryland Association of CPAs

