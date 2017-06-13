Josh Allison | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel announced that Josh Allison has been named executive director of relationship marketing.

Allison returns to Live Casino & Hotel where he started in 2012 as a day one employee as executive casino host and moved into the position of player development manager. He went on to serve as director of player development at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Allentown, Pennsylvania before returning to Live.

Allison will be responsible for extending Live’s reach to potential customers outside of the local region ahead of the flagship luxury Live Hotel’s opening set for early 2018. Allison will leverage 10 years of experience in building casino customer relationships to increase Live’s loyal customer base and enhance VIP guest service.

