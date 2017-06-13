Martin S. Himeles Jr. | Zuckerman Spaeder

Martin S. Himeles Jr., the managing partner of the Baltimore office at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, received the Executive Director’s Award from Maryland Legal Aid’s Equal Justice Council.

Himeles was recognized for his multi-faceted support of Maryland Legal Aid. As co-chair of the EJC, he has been instrumental in cultivating increased support and involvement of the private bar on behalf of Maryland Legal Aid and its clients.

In addition to his efforts on behalf of the EJC, he provides pro bono legal counsel to Maryland Legal Aid, particularly on matters related to Maryland Legal Aid’s federal funder, Legal Services Corporation.

Most recently, Himeles led the formation of a team of pro bono attorneys from several leading firms to create a wholly owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid under which the District Court Self-Help Resource Centers and Maryland Courts Self-Help Center will operate.

