Quantcast

Incoming MSBA president Arthur wants to build a community of lawyers

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2017

Sara H. Arthur juggled three jobs while going to law school, so she is no stranger to multitasking. But starting this weekend, Arthur will be performing a unique balancing act – running her Annapolis law firm and serving as president of the Maryland State Bar Association. Arthur got involved with the MSBA’s Young Lawyers Section right ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo