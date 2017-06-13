Quantcast

Parkville marketing firm wins Reisterstown’s banner contest

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017

A Parkville marketing communications firm's banner was chosen as the winner of Reisterstown's main street banner competition. No Other Name Studios's design will be displayed on banners throughout the Reisterstown historic district for two years, starting in October. The company will receive a grand prize of $500.00. The Reisterstown Improvement Association challenged contest entrants to make a banner to entice Main Street ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo