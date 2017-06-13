Parkville marketing firm wins Reisterstown’s banner contest

Share this: Email

A Parkville marketing communications firm's banner was chosen as the winner of Reisterstown's main street banner competition. No Other Name Studios's design will be displayed on banners throughout the Reisterstown historic district for two years, starting in October. The company will receive a grand prize of $500.00. The Reisterstown Improvement Association challenged contest entrants to make a banner to entice Main Street ...