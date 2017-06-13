Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Schmoke takes on realignment of Baltimore City Community College

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 13, 2017

Under legislation passed earlier this year, the new board will focus on making the community college more relevant to businesses and attractive to city students.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo