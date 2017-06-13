Pamela Jones and Erin Reimer | DLA Piper

Pamela Jones and Erin Reimer have joined the Baltimore office of DLA Piper.

Jones joins DLA Piper’s corporate practice as an attorney. She brings nearly 20 years of commercial real estate finance and development experience to the firm. Prior to practicing law, she worked in the banking industry as a loan officer. She earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and business from the University of Pittsburgh.

Reimer joins DLA Piper’s corporate practice as an associate. She previously worked as an associate at Dechert LLP in that firm’s Philadelphia office. Reimer earned her Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School where she graduated Order of the Coif, and obtained her Bachelor of Arts with distinction, from the University of Virginia.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.