Peter Maller | Maller Wealth Advisors

Peter Maller, founder and president of Maller Wealth Advisors, and registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, was recently named LFA Planner of the Year for 2016, which is awarded annually to the leading financial planners from among thousands affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. This year marks the eighth time Maller has been named LFA Planner of the Year over the past 10 years.

