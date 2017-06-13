Quantcast

St. Charles County power generation facility goes online

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017

Competitive Power Ventures hosted Gov. Larry Hogan, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S. and a number of elected officials  for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday marking a new electric power generation facility which came online in Waldorf. Dignitaries present for the event included Japanese Ambassador  Kenichiro Sasae; Maryland Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton, D-Charles County; Del. Sally Y. ...

