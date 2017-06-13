Stephanie McGuire | Ellin & Tucker

Stephanie McGuire, CPA, principal at public accounting and business consulting firm Ellin & Tucker, has been named to the Abilities Network board.

She will assist with increasing overall awareness of the organization’s program services and expand fundraising programs to increase overall support for their programs.

A seasoned professional who has been with Ellin & Tucker for 13 years, McGuire is a leader in the firm’s quality control standards department, which provides the latest accounting pronouncements and standards updates to professionals in the firm. In addition to her quality control expertise, McGuire provides services for numerous clients in the not-for-profit, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and construction industries.

She is a member of the audit and accounting technical standards committee, which develops programs to enhance the professional staff’s understanding of current accounting and financial reporting standards.

