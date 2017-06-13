Quantcast

U.S. Silica to build new frac sand mine and plant

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017

Frederick-based U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that its board of directors has approved the construction of a new, state-of-the-art frac sand mine and plant in West Texas to serve the rapidly-growing Permian Basin. The new facility is expected to produce approximately 4 million tons annually and is part of the Company's previously announced plan to add ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo