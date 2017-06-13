Quantcast

UMD certificate program targets white-collar crime

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017

Bankers, regulators and working professionals from related industries will learn to detect fraud and stay on the right side of the law in a new 12-credit, four-course certificate program starting in the fall at the University of Maryland. Business and criminal justice faculty from the Center for the Study of Business Ethics, Regulation & Crime (C-BERC) will ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo