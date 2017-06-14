Quantcast

Alex Cooper to host 2-day auction event

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2017

Towson-based auctioneer Alex Cooper will host a two-day gallery auction Thursday and Saturday, including one-of-a-kind works of fine jewelry, sterling silver, furniture, antique rugs, decorative arts/home decor, original paintings and collectibles. The June Gallery Auction is headlined by an extensive collection of original works from some of the 20th century’s most celebrated artists, including a silkscreen by ...

