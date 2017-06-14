Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

JLL transaction volume bodes well for downtown Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

Strong interest in properties in and near downtown Baltimore this year has been a boon for JLL. The firm has closed sale on four commercial properties in and around downtown so far in 2017, an extremely high volume of transactions. These sales include the 104,203-square-foot Browns Wharf; 207,823-square-foot 10 E. Baltimore St.; 68,967-square-foot 101 N. Charles ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo