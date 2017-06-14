JLL transaction volume bodes well for downtown Baltimore

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Strong interest in properties in and near downtown Baltimore this year has been a boon for JLL. The firm has closed sale on four commercial properties in and around downtown so far in 2017, an extremely high volume of transactions. These sales include the 104,203-square-foot Browns Wharf; 207,823-square-foot 10 E. Baltimore St.; 68,967-square-foot 101 N. Charles ...