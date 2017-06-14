Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Columbia Mall adds six shops and restaurants

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

The Mall in Columbia has added six retail shops and restaurants to its tenant mix. Main Event Entertainment; Barnes & Noble Inc.; Uncle Julio’s Rio Grande Café; Z Gallerie; The Walrus Oyster & Ale House; and Shake Shack will open between the fall of 2017 and the fall of 2018. The tenants will be leasing more ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo