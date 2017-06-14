Quantcast

Gunman who shot congressman had history of anti-GOP activity

By: Associated Press Don Babwin and Jim Salter June 14, 2017

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The gunman who shot a top GOP congressman and several other people Wednesday at a baseball practice outside the nation's capital had a long history of lashing out at Republicans and recently frightened a neighbor by firing a rifle into a field behind his Illinois house. James T. Hodgkinson, 66, wounded House Rep. ...

