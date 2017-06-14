Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Hanover flex property sells for $2.3M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

Feldman Bergin Development along with partner Kenwood Management Co. purchased a 38,000-square-foot flex office property in Hanover for $2.3 million. The purchase of the single-story property at 1334 Ashton Road is the first project for Washington-based Feldman Bergin. The company was founded last year by Evan C. Feldman, formerly of Archstone-Smith and Washington Property Co., and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo