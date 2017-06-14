Hanover flex property sells for $2.3M

Share this: Email

Feldman Bergin Development along with partner Kenwood Management Co. purchased a 38,000-square-foot flex office property in Hanover for $2.3 million. The purchase of the single-story property at 1334 Ashton Road is the first project for Washington-based Feldman Bergin. The company was founded last year by Evan C. Feldman, formerly of Archstone-Smith and Washington Property Co., and ...