Klein adds five St. Mary’s Marketplace tenants

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

Klein Enterprises has added five new tenants to its St. Mary’s Marketplace development in California, Maryland. Café Rio; Great Clips; Mod Pizza; Nail Trix; and Bay County Liquors have signed leases at the retail center. The businesses have signed leases for spaces ranging between 1,200 and 4,200 square feet of space. Construction on the 106,000-square-foot development ...

