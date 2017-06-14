Quantcast

Law Digest – 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals and Maryland Court of Special Appeals – June 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2017

4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Constitutional Law, Establishment Clause: The district court did not err in issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction prohibiting implementation of a section of an executive order issued by the President of the United States which would suspend for 90 days the immigrant and non-immigrant entry of foreign aliens from seven predominantly ...

