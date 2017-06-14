Quantcast

These Baltimore apartments are going up for auction

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

Address: 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave., Baltimore Property type: Apartments Size: 26 apartments Listing price: Auction Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; nick@alexcooper.com These four adjacent buildings, consisting of 26 apartments with five attached garages, are fully leased and set for auction later this month. The properties at 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave. in Waverly offer potential investors an opportunity for ...

