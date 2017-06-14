Quantcast

Evergreen Health can become for-profit insurer, Md. regulator says

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 14, 2017

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer approved Evergreen Health's application to convert from an insurance co-op to a for-profit insurer. The sale of Evergreen to Anne Arundel Medical System, JARS Health Investors and LifeBridge was also approved by the commission. “This is a positive step forward for Evergreen Health, their 65 employees and the consumers they serve today ...

