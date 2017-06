MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ATTORNEY

Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice firm is seeking an attorney with 2 – 5 years’ experience. Prior litigation experience is required. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in taking and defending fact and expert witness depositions, and will have strong oral and written advocacy skills.

Salary commensurate with experience. Please submit resume, cover letter, writing sample, and recent deposition transcript, if available, to

kdf@malpracticeteam.com