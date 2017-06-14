Hogan announces Montgomery Co. judge appointments

Share this: Email

Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced two judicial appointments to Montgomery County Circuit Court. Magistrate James A. Bonifant, a practitioner with 33 years of experience and a specialty in family law matters, and Kevin G. Hessler, a partner with Dragga, Hannon, Hessler & Willis LLP in Rockville, were appointed after Hogan reviewed submissions from the county's judicial ...