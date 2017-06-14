Quantcast

MSBA panel to discuss virtual law practices, from headsets to big data

By: Christine Condon June 14, 2017

The Maryland State Bar Association’s Technology Committee has unique way to attract attendees to its education session Thursday in Ocean City: a free virtual reality headset. Lawyers will be able to take home the foldable, plastic eyewear that works with your cellphone, much like Google Cardboard. The presentation at the annual meeting also will be captured in ...

