MSBA session looks at do’s and don’ts of the ex parte interview

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 14, 2017

Lawyers know they are prohibited from speaking directly to an opposing party represented by counsel. But what if the opposition is a corporation or a government entity? A session Thursday morning at the Maryland State Bar Association’s annual meeting in Ocean City will examine whom a lawyer can speak with directly at the opposing, represented business ...

