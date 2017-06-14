Quantcast

Oyster group says shell recycling program growing

By: Associated Press June 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A nonprofit group dedicated to restoring oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay says a shell recycling program is growing. The Oyster Recovery Partnership said Tuesday the program has grown by 28 restaurant members over the past six months. The new restaurant members are in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Natural oyster shell is important to a ...

