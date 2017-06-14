SVN predicts strong multifamily performance

Share this: Email

SVN|REALSITE’s midyear multifamily outlook for Baltimore metro area predicts a solid performance for the sector. The company is anticipating occupancy to average 94.5 percent through the current year and multifamily sales transactions to trend up to 6.2 percent in 2017. While jobs growth is expected to increase by 1.6 percent this year that is down from 2.2 ...