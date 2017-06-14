Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

SVN predicts strong multifamily performance

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 14, 2017

SVN|REALSITE’s midyear multifamily outlook for Baltimore metro area predicts a solid performance for the sector. The company is anticipating occupancy to average 94.5 percent through the current year and multifamily sales transactions to trend up to 6.2 percent in 2017. While jobs growth is expected to increase by 1.6 percent this year that is down from 2.2 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo