Maryland troopers collide while looking for wrong-way driver

By: Associated Press June 15, 2017

FORESTVILLE — Two Maryland state troopers looking for a wrong-way driver were hurt when they collided with each other. Maryland State Police said in a statement that the troopers responded late Wednesday to a report of an apparently impaired driver going southbound in northbound lanes in the Forestville area of Prince George's County. As Troopers Warren Thompson ...

