Solving the public safety crisis in Baltimore

By: Donald C. Fry June 15, 2017

As I read a headline in one of the local newspapers this past weekend, I had a sense of déjà vu. It read: “Amid record violence, worried Baltimoreans see a city in crisis.” This view is shared widely in the article -- by residents, community leaders, police and others -- as they reflect on the ...

