Harrison Linder | Mercy Medical Center

Harrison Linder, M.D., has joined The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy Medical Center.

Linder earned his medical degree at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Piscataway, NJ. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and fellowship in Pain Management at the University of Maryland.

Linder is board certified in anesthesiology and is a member of the American Medical Association, American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, American Academy of Pain Medicine, and American Pain Society. Dr. Linder is accepting new patients at Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea.

