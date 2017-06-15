Hooper House Regatta raises more than $125K

Share this: Email

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation's 18th annual Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $125,000 June 3 at Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace. Nearly 700 guests and sponsors attended the event. The money raised will allow the facility to offer more than 500 nights of care to patients in their final stages ...