Jill Clippinger | Oak Crest

Oak Crest , the Erickson Living retirement community, promoted Jill Clippinger to director of dining services. Clippinger brings more than 20 years of experience in the culinary services industry. She began her career with Oak Crest in 2003 as a restaurant manager before rising to assistant dining services director. Previously, she worked with the Aramark Corporation in its Sports and Entertainment Division in management roles.

Clippinger will oversee 375 employees and the operation of restaurants featuring diverse dining offerings from formal to casual. Via its signature dining, residents enjoy cooked to order menu dishes, prepared to taste. She will also provide development opportunities designed to foster the skillset of her team. The Dining Services Department also includes the catering event team, a carry-out delivery service for residents and two markets that provide convenient, on-site shopping locales.

