JoAnna Goldberg | Fairwinds Marina

JoAnna Goldberg, the CEO of Fairwinds Marina in Annapolis and president/CEO of Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC, was chosen as one of “40 Under 40” top young leaders in the US by the editors of Boating Industry magazine.

Selected from a national slate of nearly 200 nominations, Goldberg, 30, joins an elite group of powerful young boating industry executives from all walks of business for this prestigious distinction. According to the article appearing in the July issue of Boating Industry magazine, individuals were chosen for their professional achievements to date, coupled with what the editors believe is their “potential to carry the industry forward.”

Goldberg is a 2009 graduate of Columbia University. She serves on the Freedom Boat Club National Marketing Advisory Council and the franchisor’s National 20 Group. Goldberg also represents Fairwinds Marina as a member of the Maryland Marine Trade Association and the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.