Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Violence has lawmakers looking to Hogan for state of emergency in Baltimore

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 15, 2017

Two Maryland state senators called on Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency in Baltimore in an effort to assist the city in stemming the increase in violence and homicide. The city is on pace again to reach the 300-homicide mark for the third consecutive year while also seeing a spike in non-fatal shootings ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo