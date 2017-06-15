Violence has lawmakers looking to Hogan for state of emergency in Baltimore

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Two Maryland state senators called on Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency in Baltimore in an effort to assist the city in stemming the increase in violence and homicide. The city is on pace again to reach the 300-homicide mark for the third consecutive year while also seeing a spike in non-fatal shootings ...