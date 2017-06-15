Martin Himeles Jr., Paula M. Junghans, Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy | Zuckerman Spaeder

Martin Himeles Jr., Paula M. Junghans, Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy of the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, were recognized by Chambers and Partners in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.

Himeles Jr., the firm’s managing partner, was recognized in general commercial litigation and the white-collar crime and investigations categories.

Junghans, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, was recognized in the tax fraud category.

Bernstein, also a partner, was recognized in the white-collar crime and investigations category.

Murphy, also a partner, was recognized in general commercial litigation and general commercial litigation categories.

