Martin Himeles Jr., Paula M. Junghans, Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy | Zuckerman Spaeder

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017

Top row, from left, Martin Himeles Jr. and Paula M. Junghans; Second row, Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy.

Martin Himeles Jr., Paula M. Junghans, Gregg Bernstein and William Murphy of the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, were recognized by Chambers and Partners in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.

Himeles Jr., the firm’s managing partner, was recognized in general commercial litigation and the white-collar crime and investigations categories.

Junghans, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, was recognized in the tax fraud category.

Bernstein, also a partner, was recognized in the white-collar crime and investigations category.

Murphy, also a partner, was recognized in general commercial litigation and general commercial litigation categories.

