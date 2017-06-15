Quantcast

MSBA session talks complexities of gender identity discrimination

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 15, 2017

OCEAN CITY – While the issue of transgender rights is often discussed in the context of bathroom bills, a panel of attorneys and transgender rights activists said Thursday the discrimination issues are much more complicated. Some 19 states and the District of Columbia have laws offering comprehensive anti-discrimination coverage for transgender people. The Maryland General Assembly ...

