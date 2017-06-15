Quantcast

Under Armour opens Factory House at Arundel Mills

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017

Baltimore-based athletic apparel giant Under Armour opened the doors of its new 8,500-square-foot Factory House location Thursday at Arundel Mills. Under Armour will celebrate its grand opening weekend with special giveaways and events, including an appearance and autograph session with Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. Mancini will sign autographs for the first 100 fans Friday at 10:30 a.m. On ...

