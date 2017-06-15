Women’s Initiative Network hosts 2nd annual Hats & Horses benefit

From left, Doug Becker, the director, CEO and chair of the board of directors with Laureate International Universities and his wife, Erin Becker; Dara Schnee, the director of major gifts with the Kennedy Krieger Institute and her husband, Dr. Charles Schnee, a neurosurgeon at St. Agnes Hospital; Dana DiCarlo, the chair of fundraising with the Port Discovery Children’s Museum; and author Wes Moore gather as guests begin arriving and festivities kick off at the 2017 Hats & Horses Derby Event, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute. (Photo by Jason Putsché Photography LLC)
WJZ-TV 13 news anchors Jessica Kartalija, left, and Mary Bubala served as the evening’s lively emcees. (Photo by Jason Putsché Photography LLC)
Howard Miller, left, chairman of the board of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, and his wife Linda Miller, right, pause for photo with Dr. Redonda Miller, center, the president of Johns Hopkins Hospital. (Photo by Dara Schnee, Kennedy Krieger Institute)
Nick and Louise Cortezi proudly supported the evening on behalf of the 2017 Hats & Horses Blue Ribbon. (Photo by Dara Schnee, Kennedy Krieger Institute)
After months of planning, Hats & Horses committee chairs for the Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger Institute – from left, Cynthia Cavanaugh, Lisa Vogel, Lisa Stoler and Aimee Fulchino — pause to commemorate the evening. (Photo by Dara Schnee, Kennedy Krieger Institute)
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Matt Stover, left, enjoys a conversation at the 2017 Hats & Horses Derby Event. (Photo by Jason Putsché Photography LLC)
In a grand reveal showcasing the use of robotics as part of rehabilitation programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute’s International Center for Spinal Cord Injury patient Kristen McAllister uses an Exoskeleton to walk into the ballroom. (Photo by Jason Putsché Photography LLC)
Nearly 300 guests came out May 5 to support The Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger Institute as it hosted the 2nd Annual Hats & Horses Derby Event May 5 at the institute.
Mint juleps, bow ties and big hats adorned the evening’s guests. comprised of the who’s who of the Baltimore community. Guests gathered to raise funds toward the use of robotics in supporting the rehabilitation goals of Kennedy Krieger patients.
Highlights of the evening included expertly prepared cuisine and cocktails, dancing and a silent auction featuring an array of must-have items and packages including a diamond necklace, a trip to Tribeca and more.
