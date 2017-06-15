Women’s Initiative Network hosts 2nd annual Hats & Horses benefit

Nearly 300 guests came out May 5 to support The Women’s Initiative Network at Kennedy Krieger Institute as it hosted the 2nd Annual Hats & Horses Derby Event May 5 at the institute.

Mint juleps, bow ties and big hats adorned the evening’s guests. comprised of the who’s who of the Baltimore community. Guests gathered to raise funds toward the use of robotics in supporting the rehabilitation goals of Kennedy Krieger patients.

Highlights of the evening included expertly prepared cuisine and cocktails, dancing and a silent auction featuring an array of must-have items and packages including a diamond necklace, a trip to Tribeca and more.

