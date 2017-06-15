WYPR awarded $25,000 NEA grant

Share this: Email

National Public Radio station WYPR 88.1 FM received a $25,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to support expansion of the station’s Out of the Block documentary series. “The arts reflect the vision, energy, and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” NEA Chair Jane Chu said. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support organizations such as WYPR ...