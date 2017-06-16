Quantcast

Baltimore DPW director named civil engineer of the year

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017

Baltimore City Department of Public Works Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E., has been named Civil Engineer of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers Maryland Section. The ASCE award recognizes that Chow's “sustained and unusual efforts have enhanced the advancement of the civil engineering profession and/or provided a service to mankind during calendar year ...

