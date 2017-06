Barry F. Levin, managing partner of Saul Ewing LLP, is the new chairman of the LifeBridge Health Board of Directors. After serving as the vice chair of the board for the past two years, Levin officially took over the chairmanship from Jason A. Blavatt at the health system’s annual board meeting June 15.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.