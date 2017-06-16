Quantcast

Q&A with Lincoln Financial Advisors’ Brian Horn

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017

Could you talk a little about how you got attracted to this business? I majored in Finance and Economics in college.  At the time, my father was a schoolteacher, but he was studying to become a certified financial practitioner. Hearing about his studies made me curious and got me interested in the industry. What are the most ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo