Quantcast

Jackie Siejack | Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017

siejack-jackie-chesapeake-employers-insuranceJackie Siejack, a territorial account executive with Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Company, has been elected to the board of the Harford County Public Library Foundation for a three-year term.

Siejack has been a leader and marketing professional for the past 17 years.  A strong believer in giving back to the community, Siejack serves on the boards of Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation and The Albert P. Close Foundation. She is also a member of the Chesapeake Professional Women’s Network.

She holds a master’s degree in business and technology management from Stevenson University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo