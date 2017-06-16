Jackie Siejack | Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Co.

Jackie Siejack, a territorial account executive with Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Company, has been elected to the board of the Harford County Public Library Foundation for a three-year term.

Siejack has been a leader and marketing professional for the past 17 years. A strong believer in giving back to the community, Siejack serves on the boards of Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation and The Albert P. Close Foundation. She is also a member of the Chesapeake Professional Women’s Network.

She holds a master’s degree in business and technology management from Stevenson University.

