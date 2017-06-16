Joseph C. Tarpine III, Meredith L. Pendergrass and Jason A. Heller | Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla has added partner Joseph C. Tarpine III and associates Meredith L. Pendergrass and Jason A. Heller to the firm’s Workers’ Compensation Practice Group in Baltimore.

Tarpine has successfully defended employers in workers’ compensation matters before the District of Columbia Office of Workers’ Compensation and Administrative Hearings Division and the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission, and in the District of Columbia and Maryland Courts of Appeals and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. He has represented clients including food-service companies, hospitals, municipalities, construction firms, hotels, assisted-living facilities, and family-owned establishments. A recognized authority on workers’ compensation defense, Tarpine regularly presents seminars to other attorneys, insurance adjusters, risk managers, and human resources personnel.

Pendergrass has successfully defended employers in workers’ compensation matters before the District of Columbia Office of Workers’ Compensation and Administrative Hearings Division and the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission, and in the District of Columbia and Maryland Courts of Appeals and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She has represented clients including food-service companies, hospitals, municipalities, construction firms, hotels, assisted-living facilities, and family-owned establishments. Her experience includes defending against accidental injury as well as occupational disease claims, and handling cases involving failure to give notice, issues of fault, and questions about the causal relationships between workplace accidents and alleged total and partial disabilities.

Heller has successfully defended employers in workers’ compensation matters before the District of Columbia Office of Workers’ Compensation and Administrative Hearings Division and the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission, and in the District of Columbia and Maryland Courts of Appeals and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. He has represented clients including food-service companies, hospitals, municipalities, construction firms, hotels, assisted-living facilities, and family-owned establishments. His experience includes defending against accidental injury as well as occupational disease claims, and they’ve handled cases involving failure to give notice, issues of fault, and questions about the causal relationships between workplace accidents and alleged total and partial disabilities.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.