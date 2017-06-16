Quantcast

Sun Run participants shine on a cloudy Ocean City day

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017

More than 80 people took part in the Maryland State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section Sun Run on Friday in Ocean City. Lawyers and judges braved the humidity on an overcast morning to run or walk a 5K or 10K around Montego Bay. Participants also received the coveted Sun Run T-shirt.

Zachary Reichenbach of Baltimore accounting firm Ellin & Tucker won the men’s 5K, while D. Jill Green, an assistant dean at the University of Baltimore, won the women’s 5K.

Court of Special Appeals Judge Kevin F. Arthur finished first in the men’s 10K and Amy Malone, an associate at the Law Office of Michael Malone in Gambrills, finished first in the women’s 10K.

The race is sponsored The Daily Record.

 

The winners of the women’s and men’s 5K: D. Jill Green, an assistant dean at the University of Baltimore, and Zachary Reichenbach of Baltimore accounting firm Ellin & Tucker. (The Daily Record / Darice Dixon)

Longtime Sun Run participant Herbert S. Garten is all smiles at the finish line. (The Daily Record / Darice Dixon)

The winners of the women’s and men’s 10K: Amy Malone, an associate at the Law Office of Michael Malone in Gambrills, and Court of Special Appeals Judge Kevin F. Arthur. (The Daily Record / Darice Dixon)

