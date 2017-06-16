Sun Run participants shine on a cloudy Ocean City day

More than 80 people took part in the Maryland State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section Sun Run on Friday in Ocean City. Lawyers and judges braved the humidity on an overcast morning to run or walk a 5K or 10K around Montego Bay. Participants also received the coveted Sun Run T-shirt.

Zachary Reichenbach of Baltimore accounting firm Ellin & Tucker won the men’s 5K, while D. Jill Green, an assistant dean at the University of Baltimore, won the women’s 5K.

Court of Special Appeals Judge Kevin F. Arthur finished first in the men’s 10K and Amy Malone, an associate at the Law Office of Michael Malone in Gambrills, finished first in the women’s 10K.

The race is sponsored The Daily Record.