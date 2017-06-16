Quantcast

Ocean City police brace for influx of college students

By: Associated Press June 16, 2017

Ocean City police issued a notice this week saying they are preparing for what is being called an "unsanctioned" event the weekend of July 21-23. Police Chief Ross Buzzuro says residents and visitors can anticipate increased enforcement and visibility. Authorities say business owners should staff accordingly and that employees should be prepared for a busy July weekend. ...

