Quantcast

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at commercial building in Maryland

By: Associated Press June 16, 2017

MOUNT AIRY — Firefighters have battled a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reports no injuries have been reported from the fire in Mount Airy on Thursday afternoon. Senior deputy state fire marshal Bruce Bouch says the old building changed over the years and that its roof collapsed making it harder for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo