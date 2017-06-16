Quantcast

Md. workforce grows 1.6 percent in past year

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017

Maryland’s workforce grew 1.6 percent in the past 12 months, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state gained 43,100 jobs from May 2016 to May 2017, increasing from 2.7 million to 2.744 million. Maryland ranks No. 26 in the nation with a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo