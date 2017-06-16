Md. workforce grows 1.6 percent in past year

Share this: Email

Maryland’s workforce grew 1.6 percent in the past 12 months, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state gained 43,100 jobs from May 2016 to May 2017, increasing from 2.7 million to 2.744 million. Maryland ranks No. 26 in the nation with a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of ...