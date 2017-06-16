Mike Anderson | Benfield Electric

Benfield Electric , a Maryland-based, family-owned and operated electrical contractor, is has hired Mike Anderson, CHST as its new safety director.

Anderson brings more than 20 years of experience in construction site safety, project planning, scheduling and safety compliance to Benfield Electric. He will oversee training and implementation of contractor OSHA programs such as fall protection, confined spaces and lock out/tag out. Anderson will also support Benfield Electric’s project management team by evaluating job sites for potential risks and identifying injury prevention opportunities.

Anderson is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, a Certified Health and Safety Technician (CHST) and an OSHA Outreach and CPR/First Aid Instructor. A native of Cecil County, he is also a U.S. Navy veteran.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.