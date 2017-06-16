Quantcast

Trump appears to attack Rosenstein in morning tweet rant

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Abby Phillip June 16, 2017

President Donald Trump fired off tweets Friday morning attacking the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and apparently, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the president said on Twitter. The somewhat ...

